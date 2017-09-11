Kane: Don’t count Spurs out of title race

Harry Kane is a little confused as to why folks have already decided that Tottenham Hotspur, the last remaining Premier League title challengers in each of the last two seasons, won’t be factoring into this season’s title race.

[ MORE: Top 25 moments in Premier League history — 15-13 ]

The way Kane, the two-time defending PL Golden Boot winner, sees it, the only thing separating Tottenham from the rest of the PL’s title hopefuls is the hundreds of millions of dollars spent during the just-completed summer transfer window — quotes from Sky Sports:

“People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this. I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names. “We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad. We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title.”

Now that the month of August has passed, Kane has begun scoring goals again (two in Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Everton — he’s still yet to score a first-team goal in the season’s opening month at any point in his career) and Spurs have returned to winning ways (they dropped four points in August last season — five to begin 2017-18).

That said, the two Manchester clubs look a long, long way off in the distance, at least through four games.

Follow @AndyEdMLS