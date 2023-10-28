Kane continues house hunt after hat-trick and wonder goal

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (r.) took home the matchball after scoring three goals in his side's 8-0 thrashing of Darmstadt on Saturday (Christof STACHE)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane joked that he would have to keep the match ball in his hotel room after scoring a Bundesliga hat-trick against Darmstadt on Saturday, as he is still yet to find a house in Munich.

"The ball will have a nice place in my hotel room -- I still need to find a home!" said Kane, who left the Allianz Arena clutching a ball after scoring three in Bayern's impressive 8-0 win.

"To score a hat-trick is always a great feeling for a striker," added the England captain, who has now scored two hat-tricks in nine Bundesliga games since joining Bayern earlier this year.

Kane's second goal was one for the history books, with the England striker lobbing Darmstadt goalie Marcel Schuhen from inside his own half after Bayern caught Darmstadt short in the transition.

"This is the first time I've scored one like that. I'm always looking where the 'keeper is. I looked up and I could see the 'keeper was off his line," he said.

"I've tried it a few times in my career, and it was nice to see this one dip under the crossbar."

Kane added that it was a good feeling to play alongside Manuel Neuer for the first time, after the veteran Bayern goalkeeper made his long-awaited return after almost a year out with a broken leg.

"Manu is one of the best goalkeepers in history. I know he was really excited to get back. He's a fantastic player and an important personality for our team. He'll be delighted, even though he didn't have much to do second half," he said.

Kane and Bayern now turn their attention to a midweek cup game against Saarbruecken before next weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Borussia Dortmund.

"I'm excited for the game against Dortmund. It was always a big game to watch when I was in England," said the former Tottenham striker.

"We have momentum at the moment, and if we can get three points there it will be a big statement going into the rest of the season," he added.

Bayern's win sent them top of the table on Saturday evening, with both Dortmund and previous leaders Bayer Leverkusen set to play on Sunday.

