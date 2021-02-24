Kane is able in Chicago victory

There were six games in the NHL on Tuesday as Chicago and Ottawa won in shootouts while the Oilers came all the way back from a three goal deficit to beat Vancouver.

There was also an overtime game as Kasperi Kapanen scored in extra time to give the Penguins a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

The big gunner of the night was Patrick Kane who had a goal and three assists.

PITTSBURGH 3 WASHINGTON 2 (Overtime)

Kasperi Kapanen scored the overtime winner and added an assist to lead the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Washington.

It was a big night for the winger who was not having a great season since coming over from the Maple Leafs in the off-season, but Tuesday’s effort gives him three goals and six assists in 14 games.

Evgeni Malkin opened the scoring with a power play goal as the first period ended 1-0 Pittsburgh.

The Capitals struck twice in the second as Richard Panik and Conor Sheary scored. The Caps need secondary scoring and Panik and Sheary provided that Tuesday, but none of the Washington stars were able to put one past Tristan Jarry.

Jake Guentzel’s goal, just 22 seconds after Sheary made it 2-1 Pittsburgh, tied the game at 2 and after a scoreless third, it went into overtime where Kapanen ended it.

Tristan Jarry made 20 saves and assisted on Kapanen’s winner to pick up his third straight win and push his record to 6-5-1 with a 3.18 GAA and a .893 save percentage. Jarry has been sharp of late, giving up only five goals during his three-game streak, on 89 shots.

Vitek Vanecek was saddled with the overtime loss despite stopping 34 shots. The netminder was making his 15th start of the season and is 7-4-3 this season.

Jason Zucker left the contest halfway through the third period with an undisclosed injury and did not return. He smashed into the boards and then left the ice.

OTTAWA 5 MONTREAL 4 (Shootout)

Brady Tkachuk had a huge game with a pair of goals, a fight, four shots on goal and seven hits but it was Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris scoring in the shootout as Ottawa upset the fading Montreal Canadiens 5-4.

The Canadiens dropped their second straight game to Ottawa in extra time as they lost 3-2 in overtime Sunday. Montreal started the season 7-1-2 but are 2-4-2 since then.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist as the young forward has five goals and 12 points this season, while Erik Brannstrom scored his first career NHL goal in the 40th game of his career.

Veteran defenseman Shea Weber had a pair of goals for Montreal while Jonathan Drouin with his second of the season and Tyler Toffoli with his 12th also replied for Montreal.

It was another tough night for Carey Price as he stopped 35 shots, some of the difficult variety, but he gave up a couple of weak goals, one to Brannstrom and another to Tkachuk. Price is 5-3-3 with a 2.95 GAA and a .893 save percentage. He needs to get better if Montreal is going to make the post-season.

Matt Murray made 32 saves and stopped Corey Perry in the shootout while Drouin shot wide to pick up the win. He is 3-9-1 with a 3.66 GAA and a .883 save percentage as the Senators goaltending has left plenty to be desired.

Phillip Danault had two assists.

Ben Chiarot and Tkachuk each picked up a major for fighting.

Weber was a plus-three while Chris Tierney was a minus-three.

BUFFALO 4 NEW JERSEY 1

It was Linus Ullmark night as he was terrific in the Buffalo cage, stopping 41-of-42 shots in a 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Ullmark is at this time the number one goaltender on the Sabres as he has started the last four games. He is 5-4-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

It was a night for the lesser lights with the Sabres as Rasmus Asplund and Cody Eakin each scored their first of the season while Dylan Cozens potted his third. Victor Olofsson was the only top-six forward to score as he had his seventh in the second period on the power play.

Nikita Gusev with his second of the season and second in two games, scored with just 28 seconds left to spoil Ullmark’s shutout bid.

Mackenzie Blackwood started in goal for New Jersey and turned aside 33-of-36 shots to take his second straight loss after starting the season at 4-0-1.

Sam Reinhart had two assists.

The Sabres are hurting on the blueline with Rasmus Ristolainen out with COVID while Jake McCabe is gone for the season with a knee injury while Will Borgen will miss the next six-eight weeks as he underwent surgery to repair a fractured right forearm. Jacob Bryson made his NHL debut Tuesday and was a plus-two with a minor, a shot on net, a block and a hit in a tick less than 18 minutes of ice time.

CHICAGO 6 COLUMBUS 5 (Shootout)

Patrick Kane led the way with a goal and three assists as Chicago upended Columbus 6-5 in a shootout.

Alex DeBrincat scored in the shootout to win it as it was the only shot to light up the lamp in the shootout.

It was also a big night for Carl Soderberg as he had a goal and two assists to give him seven points on the season.

Dominik Kubalik scored and assisted on Adam Boqvist’s first goal of the season. The assist was Kubalik’s 11th power play point of the young season.

Brandon Hagel also scored his first and it was the first of his NHL career.

The Blue Jackets were led by Patrik Laine who had two goals and an assist while Oliver Bjorkstrand also had a pair of markers.

Cam Atkinson opened the scoring with his eighth of the season and chipped in with a helper.

It was not a great night for the goalkeepers as Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves in the Chicago net but managed to eke out the win. He is 8-3-3 this season, his first in the NHL and the win was his fifth in his last seven decisions.

Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves in the Columbus net and took the shootout loss. He is 5-4-4 and has struggled this season. The Blue Jackets could be in trouble in the crease as Elvis Merzlikins is out week-to-week with an upper body injury.

Seth Jones and Jack Roslovic each had two assists. It has been a fine showing from Roslovic who signed with the Blue Jackets shortly after he was dealt from Winnipeg. Roslovic has four goals and 12 points in 13 games as the trade has worked out for the best for Columbus as he and Laine have been studs since arriving in the Ohio Capital.

Kubalik had six shots on net.

NASHVILLE 2 DETROIT 0

What’s going on with Pekka Rinne? So many thought his career was ending after a horrible 2019-20 season where he was 18-14-4 with a 3.17 GAA and a .895 save percentage and then he got off to a weak start this season as he was 1-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .869 save percentage.

But he has come all the way back as he is 5-5-0 with a sparkling 2.36 GAA and a .916 save percentage to give the Predators some solid veteran goaltending.

Filip Forsberg scored his ninth of the season for the winner as the Red Wings and Predators were tied at no score after two periods before Forsberg scored on the power play.

Forsberg also had an assist on Eeli Tolvanen’s power play goal just before the halfway mark of the third.

Jonathan Bernier was in goal for Detroit and stopped 31 shots but took the loss.

The two teams will meet again Thursday in Detroit.

EDMONTON 4 VANCOUVER 3

What a comeback by the Oilers!

Trailing 3-0 to Vancouver after just 15:17 of the first period, the Oilers roared back, scoring one near the end of the first and then three more in the third for a 4-3 victory.

It was a big night for Dominik Kahun who scored twice to double his goal total to four on the year while linemate Leon Draisaitl chipped in with three assists.

Tyler Ennis picked up the winner as Adam Larsson’s shot from the point caromed off Jujhar Khaira and then off the leg of Ennis and into the net.

Connor McDavid’s power play goal tied the contest at three as the NHL’s leading scorer has 38 points including 13 goals.

Mike Smith came up with a lot of big saves after giving up the three goals early and stopped 30 shots for his fifth win in six starts with a no-decision.

Bo Horvat with his ninth, Tyler Myers with his third and Elias Pettersson’s eighth of the season gave the Canucks the 3-0 lead that they could not hold on to.

Thatcher Demko made 25 saves but could not hold off the Oiler attack. He is 4-8-1 this season.

Jujhar Khaira had seven hits.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

Dominik Kahun - 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand - 2

Patrik Laine – 2

Shea Weber - 2

Assists

Patrick Kane – 3

Leon Draisaitl - 3

Jack Roslovic -2

Sam Reinhart - 2

Carl Soderberg – 2

Seth Jones - 2

Phillip Danault – 2

Roman Josi - 2

Shots on Goal

Josh Anderson – 7

Jeff Petry – 6

Patrik Laine – 6

Jake Guentzel - 6

Dominik Kubalik - 6

Hits

Brady Tkachuk – 7

Jujhar Khaira - 7

Austin Watson - 6

Penalty Minutes

Brady Tkachuk – 5

Ben Chiarot – 5

Shea Weber – 4

David Savard – 4