Kanaan Carlyle scores 17 off the bench, Stanford beats UCLA at Pauley Pavilion for first time since 2020

Pac-12 Network

Stanford men's basketball captured its second win at Pauley Pavilion since 2005 with a 59-53 win over UCLA on Jan. 3, 2023. Kanaan Carlyle scored a game-high 17 points off the bench. Adem Bona had 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Bruins.