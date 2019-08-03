Kamu Grugier-Hill suffers scary injury at Eagles practice

One of the Eagles' most impressive defensive players this summer, fourth-year linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left practice Saturday morning with what Doug Pederson called a "lower-body" injury.

Grugier-Hill, who's been having a very good camp, was defending on a running play during a live 11-on-11 full-team drill late in practice and remained on the ground when the play was over.

He eventually was helped up and assisted off the field by two trainers and then taken in a cart to the medical tent on the sideline.

A few minutes later he walked gingerly but under his own power into the NovaCare Complex.

There was no word from Pederson on the severity of the injury.

Grugier-Hill, a one-time sixth-round pick of the Patriots, is a critical piece of the Eagles' defense.

Once considered just a very good special teamer, Grugier-Hill emerged as a playmaking outside linebacker last year, when he made the first 10 starts of his career, and he's shown that same ability to be around the ball so far in this camp.

The Eagles don't have a lot of established depth at linebacker behind Grugier-Hill and starter Nigel Bradham.

With Paul Worrilow out indefinitely with a knee injury, Nate Gerry, newcomers L.J. Fort, Zach Brown and Alex Singleton and undrafted rookie T.J. Edwards are the only other healthy linebackers on the roster.

The team released linebacker Joey Alfieri on Saturday.

We'll update Grugier-Hill's status as soon as more is known. Here's the rest of the Eagles' Saturday injury report:

WR Mack Hollins: The Eagles identified Hollins' injury as a hip. The team lists him as day-to-day. Hollins, who missed all of last year with a sports hernia, hasn't practiced since last Monday.

LB Paul Worrilow: Worrilow remains out indefinitely with a knee injury that is believed to be the same one that sidelined him all of last year.

TE Richard Rodgers: Missed practice for the first time with a foot injury. He's considered day-to-day.

RB Miles Sanders: Was back at practice and a full participant after leaving practice early Thursday with a foot injury.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: Remains out long-term with a foot sprain.

S Rodney McLeod: Took reps in 11-on-11 drills for the first time after participating in 7-on-7's for the first time last week. McLeod was in the "thud" period of 11-on-11 but not the full live session.



