Kamron Mikell makes On3’s final top 10 class of 2024 athlete rankings

College football recruiting outlet On3 announced its final top 10 class of 2024 athlete rankings and Colorado signee Kamron Mikell was slotted at No. 3. Ahead of Mikell was Penn State signee Liam Andrews (No. 2) and Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey (No. 1).

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Mikell committed to the Buffs on Nov. 23 before signing the following month. A four-star prospect from Georgia, Mikell’s 93.92 prospect rating from On3 is behind only Jordan Seaton (98.31) in Colorado’s six-deep 2024 signing class.

It’s not clear yet how CU head coach Deion Sanders will utilize Mikell, but his skill set at both wide receiver and cornerback could allow him to play both ways, similar to current Buffs star Travis Hunter. Mikell also saw considerable playing time at running back and quarterback during his Statesboro High School career.

On3 tabbed Mikell with a NIL (name, image and likeness) valuation of $116,000, which ranks No. 109 among current high school football players.

Top 10 athletes in the final 2024 On300 rankings‼️https://t.co/dKT2gVhKuh pic.twitter.com/IEuncHbUS4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire