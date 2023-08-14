Kamron Beavers went from no offers to Ole Miss football commit after 70-pound weight loss

Bay Springs defensive lineman Kamron Beavers, seen in Ridgeland, Miss., July 21, 2023, is the 2023 Dandy Dozen No. 6 player. Beavers has committed to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss commit Kamron Beavers continues to have his eyes on the ultimate prize in Mississippi high school football despite already having a taste of it.

In the Bay Springs defensive lineman's junior year with the Bulldogs, Beavers recorded 52 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 14 games en route to a 14-1 record and Bay Springs' second consecutive MHSAA Class 1A state championship. Beavers had three tackles in Bay Springs' 22-0 state title game win over McEvans in December.

Beavers' breakout season came after the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder lost nearly 70 pounds prior to the 2022 season. That allowed him to be in condition to play on both the offensive and defensive line.

"Winning state in 2021 is what motivated me most to get better," Beavers said. "I told myself all offseason last year that I wanted to do it again. I was like, I'm going to push myself and my teammates to the point where we'd win the state title again — and that's what we did. Now we have to do it again."

Beavers is No. 6 in the Clarion Ledger's 2023 Dandy Dozen, a collection of the 12 best college football recruits in Mississippi for the class of 2024 as picked by the newspaper.

Beavers is a four-star recruit and No. 3 prospect in Mississippi, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 20 ranked defensive lineman in the country. He committed to Ole Miss in May.

"Ole Miss just laid out a plan for me for not only football but for life as well," Beavers said. "They brought me up for a visit when they played Kentucky last year and that's when I knew it was home. Just meeting the fans, meeting with the coaching staff and all the players ... it was just so lit. I've never seen anything like it."

Beavers had no offers entering his junior year. His offers include Alabama, Mississippi State, Auburn, Colorado and LSU among others.

MS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 50 Mississippi high school football questions, 50 days before start of 2023 season

OLE MISS: Ole Miss football DL commit Jeffery Rush is also Pascagoula's 250-pound running back nightmare

Bay Springs defensive lineman Kamron Beavers, seen in Ridgeland, Miss., July 21, 2023, is a 2023 Dandy Dozen pick. Beavers has committed to Ole Miss.

"Kam's got everything you want. He can move, he's got really good hands ... he's just matured so much," Bay Springs coach Dan Brady said. "He's just a force to be reckoned with. He can do it all. To him, he's just another guy on our squad, but he's much more than that.

"He's probably the hardest worker we have on the team and he leads by example because of it. Our guys love him for his approach day in and day out, and so do I."

A tattoo inscribed across his left forearm that reads "Jaquan" drives him every single day and when he laces up his cleats to take the field every Friday night.

"I've got to go hard in my senior year for my little brother," Beavers said. Jaquan died after a battle with cancer in 2019. "He used to motivate me a lot and I know he's looking down proud of me. I've got to go hard. Because of him, I can't have failure in my mind no matter what."

Jordan Davis is a sports writing intern for the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. Contact him at jcdavis@gannett.com or on X, formerly knows as Twitter @JDavis34_.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football: Kamron Beavers lost 70 pounds, committed to Rebels