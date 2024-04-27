Kamren Kinchens is in company of Sean Taylor, Ed Reed with 11 career INTs

Given the lack of proven talent on defense, the Los Angeles Rams seemed to exceed expectations on that side of the ball in 2023. If there’s one thing they lacked, though, it was turnovers. The Rams ranked 30th in takeaways and 23rd in interceptions, picking off just 10 passes in the regular season.

That’s fewer than new safety Kamren Kinchens had in his last two seasons at Miami alone. Kinchens, who the Rams drafted 99th overall on Friday night, is a certified ballhawk. He picked off 11 passes in the last two years, the only player in college football with at least 10 interceptions since 2022, according to Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic.

He had six interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2022 before adding five interceptions and 10 passes defensed last season. It’s rare for a player to create so many turnovers in a two-year span, and this stat puts it into perspective.

According to Brugler, Kinchens is one of three Miami defenders with at least 10 interceptions in the last 25 years. The other two? Sean Taylor and Ed Reed. Talk about elite company.

That’s the sort of playmaking ability Kinchens brings to the Rams defense as a rookie, potentially taking over as a starter from Day 1 next to another Kamren, Kamren Curl.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire