Kamilla Cardoso's journey from Brazil to WNBA

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso opened up about her journey from Brazil to the WNBA with reporter Khristina Williams. Cardoso discussed how she stays connected to her culture, her inspirations growing up and shares a message in Portuguese for her supporters.

