What Kamilla Cardoso's Chicago Sky debut will look like vs. Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS - It's time for Kamilla Cardoso to finally see the court.

The Chicago Sky's No. 3 overall draft pick will make her WNBA debut against the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark on Saturday, and it will look familiar to what Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has implemented with players returning from injury so far this season.

Weatherspoon said pregame that Cardoso will be on a minute restriction as she gets acclimated to the playing speed of the WNBA.

"It's going to be outstanding to have her back on the floor," Weatherspoon said. "She presents major problems in the painted area. She does a lot of things as far as anchoring our defense as well. Incredible energy, can do a little bit more than what most people think. We just want to kind of get her out there, get a feel for it again."

Cardoso's debut will bring a 6-foot-7 post presence to the Sky's lineup that already has dominant post players.

Elizabeth Williams has been one of the most underrated players in the WNBA, let alone on the Sky, through the first five games of the season. Cardoso will supplement that post-play with athleticism that's rarely seen in a center, something that Weatherspoon has mentioned consistently.

Weatherspoon isn't thinking about how Cardoso will fit into the Sky's lineup, either. That will come to light over time. Today is about getting her back on the court.

"She knows a system that we have," Weatherspoon said. "She knows her fit, she knows how to play in the system. We don't want to kind of exclude her and say, you are off on this end. No, it's about bringing her into what we do."

Cardoso is also making her debut against Caitlin Clark, a player she had to defeat in order to win her second NCAA title back in April.

That rivalry is not on her mind. Cardoso just wants to play.

"I was out for like four weeks," Cardoso said. "I'm just excited to go out there and be able to play."

Cardoso is also making her debut against college teammate Aliyah Boston, a player Cardoso won an NCAA title with in 2022.

That's something that Cardoso is relishing as she makes her debut.

"She was my role model for a long time," Cardoso said. "I played against during college, yet I'm just excited I have the opportunity to play against her now."

Cardoso's excitement is also noticeable with the other Sky star rookie, too.

"She's a beast, but she always smiles," Sky forwar Angel Reese said. "You'll realize that she doesn't make a frown face, she doesn't get upset, but like she always smiles for everything. So I'm excited for her to come out tonight. Whatever minutes that she does get, I'm just excited for her to be back."