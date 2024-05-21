Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA debut set after injury

Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA debut is officially set.

After injuring her shoulder in a preseason game earlier this month, Cardoso will play her first game with the Chicago Sky on June 1, coach Teresa Weatherspoon confirmed Tuesday. Cardoso will face off against former South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston and Final Four foe Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever’s home court.

After winning two national championships with the Gamecocks, Cardoso was selected by the Sky No. 3 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She made her preseason debut versus the Minnesota Lynx on May 3, scoring six points (3-of-5 shooting), snagging four rebounds and blocking two shots in 13 minutes. She did not play the second half after taking some contact that caused her to fall on her right shoulder.

Three days later, Chicago announced that she would miss four to six weeks with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-7 center’s June 1 comeback is ahead of schedule.

Cardoso initially revealed news of her return on an Instagram live stream. When asked if the timeline she shared was accurate, Weatherspoon said, “I’m gonna go with what Kamilla says. I’m trusting Kamilla.”

Tuesday was Cardoso’s first day back at practice, Annie Costabile of the Chicago-Sun Times reported, though she did not participate fully.

Chicago is 1-1 after a week into the 2024 WNBA season, having split both its game at the Dallas Wings on Wednesday and Saturday.

Kamilla Cardoso’s first WNBA game

Who: Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever

When: June 1, noon

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV/Stream: ESPN