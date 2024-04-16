Kamilla Cardoso says nobody will be able to rebound on her and new Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese

Once fears competitors in the SEC, LSU’s Angel Reese and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso are now teaming up.

Both were selected by the Chicago Sky in the top 10 of the 2024 WNBA draft. Cardoso went third, while Reese went a few picks later at No. 7.

Those moves will shore up the frontcourt considerably for Chicago, which now has a pair of very tall trees in 6-foot-3 Reese and 6-foot-7 Cardoso.

Asked about Reese’s selection, Cardoso had just one thing to say.

“Nobody’s going to get no rebounds on us,” she said with a laugh.

Cardoso also said that Reese is a “great player.”

Cardoso and Reese were both members of the First Team All-SEC this season and are the last two Most Outstanding Players from the women’s NCAA tournament.

After competing against each other for the last two years, they will now come together to try to bring Chicago its second WNBA championship.

