Kamilla Cardoso keeps South Carolina undefeated with first career 3-pointer in nail-biter vs. Tennessee

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso saved the day for the Gamecocks. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

It looked like No. 1 South Carolina was headed for its first loss of the season on Saturday, until 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso banked a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The kicker: it was the first made three of her career. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year hadn't even attempted a shot from beyond arc in 114 games.

That's why the No. 5 Tennessee Vols left her wide open when they had a 73-71 lead with 1.1 seconds on the clock, but the Brazilian center proved that every Gamecock is a threat with a ball.

The mind-blowing finish sent Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper down to the hardwood, devastated. She'd coached a solid game against the Gamecocks, aiming for her first win against them in two strong attempts this season.

Now, South Carolina is headed for the SEC championship game on Sunday having won 32 consecutive conference games.

This story will be updated.