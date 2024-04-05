Kamilla Cardoso injured in South Carolina Final Four game against NC State

CLEVELAND — South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso is back on floor to start the second half against NC State after going down near the end of the first half. She is wearing a big wrap on her right leg — it looks like a compression sleeve — and it looks like she might have a brace on her right knee.

We'll see how she can move, but early in the second half it looks like she's grimacing when she runs.

South Carolina’s 6-foot-7 center, who has already scored 16 points in 15 minutes of play and helped South Carolina to a 32-31 halftime lead, landed awkwardly under the basket after a missed shot with just under two minutes left in the second quarter. She got up limping.

She hobbled for two trips down the court, but committed a foul with 1:39 to play — possibly so she could get out of the game.

She limped off the floor and headed back to the locker room immediately.

One of the best defensive players in the country who has improved significantly on the offensive end, Cardoso also has seven rebounds and one block in the first half. Her size impacts every position defensively, as opposing teams are hesitant to drive to the rim or even pull up in the paint because of her ability to alter their shot.

Cardoso declared for the WNBA draft on April 1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamilla Cardoso injured in South Carolina Final Four game vs. NC State