Kamilla Cardoso Embraces a Fiery Red Power Suit for the WNBA Draft

Kamilla Cardoso came to play at the WNBA Draft on Monday night. The South Carolina Gamecocks player was the third overall pick for the evening, held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. She was chosen to join the Chicago Sky WNBA team, along with Angel Reese of Louisiana State University.

For the occasion, Cardoso fashioned a fiery red power suit. The blazer of her two-piece look featured a single button at the waist with side pockets. Cardoso’s trousers were tapered along her leg and then flared at the bottom. She accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a silver heart-shaped necklace.

Cardoso fashioned her long black tresses in a natural wave and her baby bangs styled to frame her face. The athlete’s makeup included bold eyes and a red lip. Cardoso completed her look with a pair of black sandal heels and carried a black clutch.

While speaking with WWD on the arrival carpet, Cardoso admitted her WNBA Draft look wasn’t front-of-mind. “We had a game, a championship game, so I wasn’t really thinking about it,” she said. “And then after we won I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the draft is next [week]. I don’t have an outfit.’ I made some calls. I was like, I just want a suit, let’s go red, it’s my favorite color. And [the designer] did it perfectly, without coming to my apartment to measure me. I tried it on Thursday, and it fit perfectly. I was shocked.”

Cardoso wasn’t the only basketball star who wore a high fashion look for the WNBA Draft. Among some of the stand-out ensembles on the red carpet, Caitlin Clark wore a look by Prada, Angel Reese fashioned a design by Bronx and Banco and more college basketball stars threw on their best threads for the night.

The 2024 WNBA draft was held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Following the 2023-24 NCAA Division I women’s basketball season, 12 teams across the U.S. selected picks from colleges like the University of Iowa, UCLA and Stanford.

