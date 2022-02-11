US prepared to bring criminal proceedings against Russia over Kamila Valieva's Winter Olympics drugs test controversy

Kamila Valieva's failed drugs test confirmed - but IOC now face battle with Russia to stop her competing - Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

The United States would be prepared to bring criminal proceedings against Russia over the Winter Olympics drugs test controversy surrounding 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Friday.

The future of the talented teenager, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee beat the United States in the team event, remains in limbo after the Independent Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed that she had tested positive for the banned angina drug trimetazidine on Christmas Day. The positive result was only reported on Monday - an eye-raising 44 days later - with the Russian team and Valieva informed on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee, International Skating Union and World Anti-Doping Agency are all now contesting Russia's decision to let her compete at the Games, meaning Valieva's Beijing hopes - plus the destination of the team medals in the team event - will be determined by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Valieva trained twice in Beijing on Friday ahead of next Tuesday's women's singles, falling three times while practising her free skate routine to Ravel's Bolero.

If she is kicked out, that would hand America a first Olympic team gold. But Travis Tygart, head of USADA, suggested the nation could still fight for it regardless of if the teen sensation - who he described as being "abused by the Russian state system," is cleared.

The American Rodchenkov Act - named after Grigory Rodchenkov, a former Russia anti-doping laboratory head who turned whistleblower and helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping following the 2014 Sochi Winter Games - was signed into U.S. law in 2020. It empowers American prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, even for non-Americans, if actions have affected American athletes’ results.

Kamila Valieva on the ice for her second practice of the day, just hours after confirmed news that the 15-year old Russian figure skater tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine - also used for the prevention of angina attacks - on Christmas Day #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/qegh20cTu8 — Pippa Field (@PippaField23) February 11, 2022

"The act has been used to protect one Olympic Games," Tygart said, referring to last year's Tokyo Games. "It is going to be used to protect other Olympic Games when people continue to dope.

"Clean athletes deserve better, and this poor young woman deserves better. She's getting chewed up (for doping) on top of being abused by the Russian state system."

Russian athletes are competing as representatives of the ROC in Beijing due to the ongoing doping sanctions against the nation, which are not guaranteed to be lifted come the end of the year.

Valieva's positive test for trimetazidine, banned by Wada since 2014 due to its endurance boosting abilities, means the IOC is once more pitched into battle with Russia over a significant doping issue at an Olympic Games.

However Rob Koehler, director general of Global Athlete, said it came as little surprise. "By not banning Russia for four years, there was no need or desire for cultural change by Russian authorities," he told Telegraph Sport.

"It’s another sad day for clean and ethical sport. Clean athletes continue to suffer because of a broken system. For years athletes have been calling for WADA and IOC reforms and these calls continue to be ignored and sports integrity remains in question."

Skating great Katarina Witt, a two-time Olympic figure skating champion, also backed the teen Russian sensation, pointing the finger at Valieva's entourage. "What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete's heart cry infinitely," she said.

The Kremlin, however, wasted no time in again defending its star skater. "Hold your head up, you're a Russian, go proudly and beat everyone!" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Valieva, who became the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in competition on Sunday, failed a test taken during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg on Dec 25. But it was only this week that a Wada-accredited laboratory in Stockholm reported the adverse finding to the ROC. After an automatic suspension, a Rusada committee then ruled in her favour of continuing to compete.

“The reasoned decision, including the grounds for which the provisional suspension was lifted, will be issued shortly to all concerned parties,” the ITA said.

It was not immediately clear why there was such a delay between her test and the result, which allowed her to travel to Beijing and take part in the first of her two events. A spokesman for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said it will "take comprehensive measures in order to protect the rights and interests of the members of the ROC team and to preserve the honestly won Olympic gold medal".

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said he wanted a resolution "as quickly as possible" while Eric Myles, chief sport officer for the Canadian Olympic Committee, whose team would be promoted to bronze in the event of Valieva's disqualification, said it was important that "a fair process unfolds and the integrity of sport is protected."