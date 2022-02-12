Kamila Valieva latest: Olympics chief says Russia could be made to sit out next three Games over doping

Coach Eteri Tutberidze (left) talks to Kamila Valieva during a training session - AP

A senior International Olympic Committee official has raised the possibility of Russia sitting out the next three Games over its doping controversies, as 15-year-old skating sensation Kamila Valieva faces finding out her Beijing fate just 24 hours before she is due to compete.

As the world waits to discover whether Valieva, the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, will be allowed to compete in Tuesday's singles competition after testing positive for a banned substance, Dick Pound, the first head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, labelled the Russians as "absolutely unrepentant."

"They won't admit anything, they appeal every single decision," Pound, now Canada's IOC executive, said. "I think the approach probably has been too lenient to allow them to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee."

Sanctions imposed for the widespread doping exposed after the 2014 Sochi Games mean Russian athletes are still allowed to appear at Olympic Games if they prove they are clean. But they do not compete under their flag and only carry the ROC logo on their uniforms.

"At a certain point if they are absolutely incorrigible you end up with the position of taking a country timeout," Pound added in an interview with Reuters. "We could say we can help you. You got a problem. We can concentrate on it. Take a timeout for one or two or three Olympic Games until you get this under control."

The spotlight has fallen back on the Russians this week following the shocking news that Valieva had tested positive on Christmas Day for trimetazidine, an angina drug which has been banned by Wada since 2014 due to its endurance-boosting abilities.

On Saturday, her controversial coach, Eteri Tutberidze, said the skater was "innocent and clean" but a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing on whether she can continue competing in Beijing will be heard from 8.30pm local time on Sunday, with a decision expected on Monday afternoon. The gold medal favourite is due to get her women's single competition underway at 6pm on Tuesday.

Story continues

After the IOC and Wada lodged applications on Friday evening to appeal the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's provisional ban, a third application by the International Skating Union was made on Saturday morning.

Rusada claims the the 44-day delay in receiving Valieva's positive result related to a Covid outbreak at the Stockholm laboratory responsible for analysing the sample.

It is understood the delay could form a crucial part in the defence by Valieva's team. Wada's own international rules, published in 2021, state that "all AAFS (adverse analytical findings) must be reported by the laboratory within 20 days of receipt of the sample."

Christmas Day aside, the ROC says Valieva has tested negative for any banned substances before and during the Games.

The situation once again pits Russia against some of the biggest sporting bodies in the world but at the centre of it all is a teenager, who had dreamt of being an Olympic champion since she was three years old.

Sia's 'Unstoppable' track blared out over the loud speakers as the bewildered teenager left the practice rink early on Saturday afternoon. Her skating entourage are now subject to a Rusada investigation to try and "reveal all details of possible violations of anti-doping rules in the interests of a person in defense" but Tutberidze told Russian television station Channel One she hoped "justice will somehow prevail".

Kamila Valieva goes through her routine during a training session - GETTY IMAGES

"A very controversial and difficult situation has arisen," she said. "Lots of questions and very few answers. I want to say that I am absolutely sure that Kamila is innocent and clean.

"For us, this is not a theorem, but an axiom, it does not need to be proved. I understand that there is some protocol of actions that cannot be dispensed with. We have not abandoned the athlete in any case, we are with our athletes in trouble and in joy to the end."

Known as the 'Snow Queen', International Skating Union coach of the year Tutberidze has a fearsome reputation for churning out champions at an extraordinary rate via her Sambo-70 school, but questions about her methods and the long-term impact on her young charges, many of whom have retired early with injury, have been raised.

The Russian, whose daughter Diana Davis competed for the ROC in the ice dance competition on Saturday, makes no excuses for her harsh regime, telling Channel One in December: "I prefer to tell my athletes the truth, because they hear flattery from others. It's like a war - give it all and take it all."

On Friday, the hashtag "shame on Tutberidze" started trending on Twitter as news of Valieva's positive drugs test emerged, while Katarine Witt, Germany's two-time Olympic champion, wrote that "the responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever!!! What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete's heart cry infinitely."

Asked whether enough was being done to protect young athletes, the IOC said that it would welcome an anti-doping investigation into Valieva's "entourage". Spokesperson Mark Adams said: "Entourage has in the past been overlooked. The IOC, as ever, would welcome investigation into the entourage in all cases where it's relevant. In this case, as in all cases, we would welcome a strong line [from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada)] on that."

Valieva spent 40 minutes on the ice for practice on Saturday, including going through her stunningly-beautiful short program to In Memoriam to Kirill Richter.

There was one tumble, as opposed to the three on Friday, with the Russian youngster heading to Tutberidze afterwards for an emotional embrace. With the legal outcome pending, it could have been her last outing on the ice in Beijing.