Kamiel Bonneu makes late surge to claim stage three of 2022 Tour of Britain

Team SVB's Kamiel Bonneu celebrates winning stage three of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Durham to Sunderland - PA

Belgian Kamiel Bonneu produced a late attack to claim victory after a four-man breakaway on stage three of the Tour of Britain in Sunderland.

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise rider Bonneu, 23, made his move over the final kilometre to beat Ben Perry (Wiv SunGod), Alexandar Richardson (Saint Piran) and Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) at Keel Square.

Starting at Durham and running over 163.6km via Chapel Fell in the northern Pennines, including a category three climb at High Moorsley, Tuesday's course was expected to present a first conventional bunch sprint finish.

However, after breaking clear on the approach to Tow Law, the four-man group took a three-and-a-half-minute lead over the peloton into the closing stages through heavy rain.

Although that was down to around a minute when heading into the final kilometre, the breakaway were not able to be pulled back in as Bonneau sprinted clear, with Perry just taking second in front of Richardson.

Corbin Strong (Israel Premier Tech) retained the overall general classification lead, although now only ahead of Canadian Perry - who is on the same time - through bonus points.

Roglic crashes within sight of finish line but gains at Vuelta

Primoz Roglic crashed with the finish line in sight in the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday but still gained ground on Remco Evenepoel after the overall leader had a puncture a few kilometers from the end.

Neither rider lost time because of their mishaps as they benefitted from a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) protection zone at the end of the stage.

Roglic was bleeding from his right shoulder, arm and leg as he crossed the line in the 16th stage. The three-time defending champion was going for the victory but went down hard with 75 meters to go while trying to catch up to the leading breakaway group of four riders.

Mads Pedersen won the stage for his second victory with team Trek-Segafredo in this year's Vuelta. He prevailed over Pascal Ackermann and Danny van Poppel.

"Everyone was really on the limit," Pedersen said. "It's a pity that (Roglic) crashed, he hasn't been lucky this year. I hope he's not too bad, so he can keep contending for the victory."

In the rear falls Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma - SHUTTERSTOCK

Roglic, seeking an unprecedented fourth straight Vuelta title with team Jumbo-Visma, had his preparation for the final Grand Tour race of the season hindered by a crash at the Tour de France.

The Slovenian would have been at least fifth in the stage. He ended finishing 35th but was given the time of the leading group.

Evenepoel also didn't lose time because of his puncture in the final kilometers, losing only eight seconds to Roglic, who now is 1 minute, 26 seconds back entering the decisive final stages. Enric Mas is more than two minutes behind Evenepoel in third place.