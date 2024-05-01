Kamiakin grad Bilodeau transfers to UCLA. Chiawana grad von Oelhoffen commits to USC

Earlier in April, there were six Mid-Columbia athletes who opted to enter the college basketball transfer portal.

As of Monday night, four had found new teams.

Kamiakin graduate Tyler Bilodeau spent the last few seasons with Oregon State, and this past season he averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Beavers, who finished 13-19.

Oregon State Beavers forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) keeps the ball away from UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.

Last week, the 6-foot-9 forward committed to UCLA, where he should likely start for the Bruins.

Bilodeau has two seasons remaining.

Meanwhile, on Monday Talia von Oelhoffen announced to ESPN that she was committing to play at USC next season.

Von Oelhoffen — who played at Tri-Cities Prep and then Chiawana before graduating early from the Pasco public school in December of 2020 — has one season left as a grad student, and she told ESPN that USC’s system is similar to what WNBA teams play.

She has a goal to play in the WNBA after the 2024-25 season.

This past season, von Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals for the Oregon State women’s team, which advanced to the Elite Eight last month in the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Von Oelhoffen had narrowed her school choices to four schools: USC, Colorado, Kentucky and Louisville.

Talia von Oelhoffen of the Oregon State Beavers looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 31, 2024, in Albany, New York.

Kamiakin graduate Nikole Thomas just finished up her freshman season at the University of Memphis, but elected last month to enter the portal.

She had interest from University of San Francisco, Seattle University and Siena. But it was Missouri Kansas City that intrigued her the most, and the Kangaroos — who play in the NCAA Division I Summit League — signed her.

Thomas, who will be a sophomore next season, said the style of basketball Memphis was playing didn’t fit her preferred style.

“Kansas City had everything I need, from the coaches support, all the way to how the team plays,” Thomas said. “It was a perfect opportunity.”

Thomas said she’ll be coming back to the Tri-Cities for a little time in May before heading back to Kansas City for the summer.

Chiawana graduate Cooper Dewitt was at IUPUI the past two seasons before transferring to Montana State University Billings.

MSUB plays in the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference — which includes Central Washington and Western Washington, among others.Chiawana grad Kobe Young, who was at Boise State; and Kamiakin grad Maddy Rendall — an Idaho State freshman — have yet to find schools.

Young has been getting looks from about eight schools, and he’s taken or will take visits to Cal Baptist, Portland State, and Cal State Fullerton.

Boys soccer

Alan Carrazco’s goal with about 10 minutes remaining gave Pasco a 1-0 victory over Chiawana last Thursday.

With that win, both Pasco and Chiawana are Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season co-champions with 15-1 records.

However, the Bulldogs earn the MCC’s top seed into the District 8 tournament which starts later this week. Chiawana heads into the tournament as the MCC’s No. 2 seed in the 4A tournament.

“There is a ‘conference match scoring system’ used by our league and based upon that we finished first,” said Pasco coach Matt Potter.

The teams split two matches, with Chiawana winning the earlier matchup 3-1.

The Bulldogs needed the victory on Thursday to earn a share of the title.

“Our defense as a team was solid, and earned the 11th shutout of the year, which we were excited about,” said Potter.

There is something when these two Pasco schools get together. The games are exciting and always tight.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere to play in,” said Potter. “We receive incredible support from our fans. It makes it a fun game to be part of.”

MCC BOYS SOCCER

Final regular-season standings

Pasco (4A) 15-1 MCC, 15-1 overall

Chiawana (4A) 15-1, 15-1

Richland (4A) 11-5, 11-5

Hermiston (3A) 8-8, 8-8

Hanford (4A) 7-9, 7-9-1

Southridge (3A) 6-10, 7-10

Kamiakin (4A) 4-12, 4-12

Kennewick (3A) 3-13, 3-13

Walla Walla (3A) 3-13, 3-13

April 25: Hanford 2, Kennewick 1; Hermiston 4, Walla Walla 1; Pasco 1, Chiawana 0; Richland 2, Southridge 0.

April 29: Chiawana 2, Hanford 1; Hermiston 8, Kennewick 0; Richland 1, Walla Walla 0; Southridge 2, Kamiakin 1.

April 30: MCC Class 3A play-in game, Walla Walla at Kennewick (winner to playoffs, loser out), 6 p.m.

4A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 2

Game 1, Kamiakin at Pasco, Edgar Brown Stadium, 5 p.m.

Game 2, Richland at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Game 3, Gonzaga Prep at Chiawana, 5 p.m.

Game 4, Hanford vs. Lewis & Clark, Spokane ONE Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

May 4

Game 5, loser 1 vs. loser 2 (loser out), 1 p.m.

Game 6, loser 3 vs. loser 4 (loser out), 1 p.m.

Game 7, winner 1 vs. winner 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8, winner 3 vs. winner 4, 1 p.m.

3A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 2

Game 1, Cheney at Ridgeline, 5 p.m.

Game 2, Mead vs. Southridge, Lampson Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game 3, Walla Walla-Kennewick winner vs. Mt. Spokane, Union Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4, Ferris at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

May 4

Game 5, loser 1 vs. loser 2 (loser out), TBD

Game 6, loser 3 vs. loser 4 (loser out), TBD

Game 7, winner 1 vs. winner 2 (winner to state), TBD

Game 8, winner 3 vs. winner 4 (winner to state), TBD

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.