Kamiah Adams-Beal rips Kent Bazemore for injury comments

Beal's wife rips Bazemore for hamstring injury comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kent Bazemore made some questionable comments about Bradley Beal's hamstring injury on Monday, and the star guard's wife wasn't having it.

I’ll just leave this right here...

Sometimes, your best bet,

is to just shut up. 🌽 https://t.co/ST00ga8rUV — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

Bazemore was asked about Steph Curry's dominant performance on Saturday night -- coming just short of 50 points to overtake Beal in the race for the NBA scoring title. He seemed to take a jab at Beal in his effusive praise of his star teammate.

“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal,” Bazemore said after the team’s Monday morning shootaround. “We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.”

Beal was ruled out for at least the Washington Wizards' next two games with a left hamstring strain, one he aggravated after hanging 50 points on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Kamiah Adams-Beal did not appreciate the perceived slight from Bazemore.

Never do you have to put one person down, to make another feel good. That’s a characteristic of a weak person! — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

Ima ALWAYS ride for mine ! — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

She even responded to some fans and continued to voice her frustration over what Bazemore told reporters.

And to throw someone’s injury into it, speaks to character. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

I’m mad we even giving relevancy to someone most people didn’t even know was still in the league. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

This adds a little spice to what has been a competitive race for the scoring title between Curry and Beal.