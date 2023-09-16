Kamehameha routs Leilehua to start 4-0

Sep. 16—Kamehameha exploded on offense in the second quarter, scoring three straight times in the frame en route to a 42-7 beatdown of host Leilehua at Hugh Yoshida Stadium that improved the Warriors to 4-0.

"It feels good, " coach Kaeo Drummondo said about being unbeaten. "(Starting ) 4-0 is good, but we have to keep getting better."

Warriors quarterback Jevin Bolos-Reyes threw just five passes, completing four of them for 135 yards. Three of his four completions went for long touchdowns.

"You game-plan and expect certain things. You see it happen and we call it, then they have to execute and he did that, " Drummondo said. "The offense did a great job. We made a certain call, got the look we thought we wanted, and they executed."

His top receiver was Ty Perkins, who caught two of Bolos-Reyes' passes for 91 yards and two scores. Perkins finished with 99 yards on three grabs.

"If you look around the state, you see explosive players everywhere, " Drummondo said. "You need them. If you don't have them, you have to develop them. We're fortunate to have a couple explosive players with the ball in their hands."

Bolos-Reyes was also the leading rusher for the Warriors, finishing with 62 yards on four carries.

The game's overall leading rusher was Leilehua's Cole Northington, who finished with 99 yards on 17 rushes.

Kamehameha's 10-play opening drive led to a 25-yard field goal attempt for Kain Tubania, which floated and fell short.

The second drive also didn't end well for the Warriors. Leilehua botched a punt snap, setting Kamehameha up on the Mules 2-yard line. The Warriors gave it right back. With Bolos-Reyes sidelined due to a cut in his mouth, Kamehameha tried to run the ball in with a wildcat quarterback. The snap bounced off a blocker's helmet, and Leilehua recovered.

After two failed offensive drives, the Warriors defense took matters into their own hands. They forced a Leilehua three-and-out. Another botched punt snap resulted in the ball falling deep in the end zone, where Kala'i Quon-Kaleiopu recovered the ball for the opening score.

"We started kinda slow on that side of the ball, " Drummondo said about the offense. "We were fortunate with the high snap. Defense and special teams bought our offense some time to get things going. That's how it's gotta be every week, playing complementary football. All three phases have to complement each other and pick each other up."

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Kamehameha offense returned with renewed focus in the second. The Warriors needed just three plays to score their first offensive touchdown. Following a pair of runs to start the first drive of the second quarter, Bolos-Reyes and Perkins connected for their first touchdown, a 53-yard catch-and-run.

That connection continued to work wonders for the Warriors. Bolos-Reyes opened the next drive with a 29-yard run, then found Perkins in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown.

Bolos-Reyes later picked up the hat trick with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Moe Passi. The one-play scoring drive made it three straight scores for the rejuvenated Kamehameha offense.