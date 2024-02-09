Kamehameha knocks out Konawaena

Feb. 9—Sophomore center Nihoa Dunn had 22 points and 12 rebounds as unseeded Kamehameha knocked out second-seeded Konawaena 52-35.

Dunn shot 11-for-19 from the field and clutched a game-high 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Kamehameha dominated the boards with a 42-20 edge. Rylee Cabuyadao-Caswell and Makenzie Alapai each had five points and 10 rebounds. Dunn, Cabuyadao-Caswell and Alapai combined for 14 offensive caroms. That hustle came in handy on a night when the Warriors shot just 2-for-19 from the arc against Konawaena's man and zone defenses.

"Nihoa, Rylee and Makenzie are the best rebounders in the state, " Kamehameha coach Pua Straight said.

Sophomore guard Rylee Paranada finished strong, scoring nine of her 17 points in the final quarter for ILH runner-up Kamehameha (20-8 ).

Konawaena center Tavina Harris had 13 points on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Konawaena (22-5 overall ) played 'Iolani in the past three state championship games. Last year, the Wildcats edged Kamehameha 48-42 in the semifinal round. The two teams did not meet again until Thursday night.

Kamehameha and 'Iolani last met for the state crown in 2019, when the Raiders pulled out a 52-49 win.

The battle between Dunn and Harris was often physical and epic. When Harris took a rest midway through the second quarter, Kamehameha pounced on the opportunity. Dunn scored easily on the left block, then banked in a tough reverse layup.

Harris returned to the game, but Alapai found Dunn open on an inbounds pass for an elbow jumper that swished home to give Kamehameha an 18-11 lead late in the second quarter.

Kamehameha punished Konawaena all night on the offensive glass. The Warriors' first three buckets after the halftime break followed offensive rebounds. Cabuyadao-Caswell scored on a hustle play, Dunn made another reverse layup and Cabuyadao-Caswell followed her missed 3-point shot with an easy putback. After Mikylah Labanon drove for a 6-foot bank shot, Kamehameha had a 26-13 lead in the third quarter.

Division II Maryknoll 48, Kamehameha-Hawaii 34 Madison Guillermo had 17 points, knocking down five 3-pointers to lead the second-seeded Spartans into the Division II championship game. The Spartans will face Hanalani today at 5 :30 p.m. Kacie Febo-Santiago had 11 points to lead the Warriors, who will face Kapaa for third place at 3 p.m.

Hanalani 43, Kapaa 40 Ellana Klemp had 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, powering the Royals to the championship game. Klemp hit six 3-pointers while adding three assists and four steals. Olivia Malafu had 14 points and 17 rebounds, adding six blocked shots and four steals to lead Kapaa.