Kamehameha’s Kainoa Wade finishes prep career with second Player of the Year honor

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Tyler Duranceau puts down a kill on May 11, 2023.

KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Kanalu Akana sets the ball on May 12, 2023.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL @STARADVERTISER.COM University’s Koa Laboy puts down a kill during the Division II championship match on May 11.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO @STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou outside hitter Evan Porter puts down a kill on May 10.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL @STARADVERTISER.COM Kainoa Wade is Player of the Year and his coach Sava Agpoon, left, was voted Coach of the Year.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL @STARADVERTISER.COM Coaches and media voted Kainoa Wade as the Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 Player of the Year for a second year in a row. He completed his final prep year averaging 14.9 kills, 4.1 digs and 1.1 aces per set.

He is rarely content for long.

Shortly after sparking Kamehameha to its first boys volleyball state championship since 2009, Kainoa Wade tucked his 6-foot-9, 190-pound frame into a coach seat and flew to the Colorado Springs, Colo., site of the Olympic Training Center. All for the chance to try out for the national U21 team, airfare provided.

“I had the aisle seat on the way there, ” Wade said. “Six hours to Phoenix and one hour to Colorado Springs. “I’m a competitor. I like to compete. I’ve been with the group of (U19 ) guys for a while now. I finally got the call to go train with them, so I couldn’t turn that down at all. It’s so competitive. It’s good fun. I thought I held my own. It’s a good experience.”

Wade is just 17, but that does nothing to shake his optimism or belief. Long before Kamehameha embarked on the 2024 season, the two-sport standout had already divulged his plan : graduate from high school early, enroll at the University of Hawaii at Manoa by the spring of 2025, and compete for a starting position with the Rainbow Warriors. Playing for his father, longtime UH coach Charlie Wade, will be the perfect next chapter.

“I’ve been around UH volleyball for 15 years now. To finally get out of the stands and to be on the bench with the team is pretty cool. I’m excited, ” he said. “All my friends want me to stay (in high school ), of course. Going out on top is pretty cool. Just follow your dreams. Dreams come true.”

Wade’s prep career concluded with the ultimate team goal—in a grueling, roller-coaster ILH season—and his second individual honor as the best player in the islands. Coaches and media voted Wade as the Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 Player of the Year for a second year in a row. He completed his final prep year averaging 14.9 kills, 4.1 digs and 1.1 aces per set.

Wade was a unanimous selection, followed by Evan Porter at No. 2, Koa Laboy of University at No. 3, Kanalu Akana of Punahou at No. 4, and Tyler Duranceau of Mililani at No. 5.

“This year is definitely different. We ended up winning the whole thing. I thought it was more of an earned thing, ” Wade said.

In a year of tremendous breadth and depth of elite talent statewide, Wade elevated his peak performance at the most important moment. He delivered 34 kills in 76 swings as Kamehameha avenged four losses to Punahou with an astounding 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 win at Blaisdell Arena.

“I was feeling good. It was a fun night. The guys around were playing great, too, ” Wade said.

Longtime Punahou coach Rick Tune has seen plenty of masterful play while guiding his program to 12 state titles, including 10 in a row before losing to Kamehameha in May.

“You’ve got to know when to do what. He has a level, at least in the ILH and state, that no one else could reach. You saw it in the finals. He’d never gone over blocks before and he took it to a new level, ” Tune said. “There’s not a lot you can do when a guy goes over your block. … Kainoa had a great finish. We always knew that was a possibility that he had an extra gear.”

Mililani coach Gabriel Maunupau was on staff at UH when Wade was a youngster, a decade away from winning a state crown.

“I’ve known that kid since he was 7 or 8. I used to pepper with him after UH games. The biggest thing is his intention and focus. I saw two or three plays at the state championship, I knew Kamehameha was going to win, ” Maunupau said. “Kainoa is finally locked in. To see him take the helm and stop worrying about what he can’t control. You’re 6-9. You have great touch, great reach. Go destroy everybody.”

Sava Agpoon led a crowded field in the voting for Coach of the Year honors, Under his watch, the Warriors captured their first boys volleyball state title since 2009, battling back after a second-place finish in the ILH.

Jonah Reyes, who guided University to the D-II state championship, was a close second in the voting.—STAR-ADVERTISER’S FAB 15 RANK NAME SCHOOL POS. HT. YR.

1. Kainoa Wade Kamehameha OH 6-9 Jr.

2. Evan Porter Punahou OH 6-0 Sr.

3. Koa Laboy University OH 6-3 Jr.

4. Kanalu Akana Punahou S /OPP 6-1 So.

5. Tyler Duranceau Mililani OH 6-5 Sr.

6. Ezekiel Sablan Moanalua OH /OPP 6-3 Jr.

7. Waipehe Winchester ‘Iolani OH 6-1 Sr.

8. Harryzen Soares Kamehameha L 6-1 Sr.

9. Presley Longfellow Hawaii Baptist OH 6-4 Sr.

10. Adam Haidar Punahou M 6-4 Sr.

11. Brayden Van Kuren Kamehameha S 5-10 Sr.

12. Elijah-Shore Flores Le Jardin OH 6-3 Sr.

13. Micah Nakasato University OH 6-0 Sr.

14. Matthew Chun Punahou L 5-8 Jr.

15. Carson Lee Saint Louis OH 5-10 Sr.

Player of the Year : Kainoa Wade, Kamehameha Coach of the Year : Sava Agpoon, Kamehameha HONORABLE MENTION • Malu Wilcox, Moanalua • Conor Williams, Kamehameha • Poukihi Awai, Kamehameha • Cody Pili-Rumusod, Castle • Petar Miocinovic, Mid-Pacific • Elijah Smith, Punahou • Julius Momoe-Mitchell, Campbell • Kaden Sato, Moanalua • Kullen Pua, Kamehameha-Hawaii • Kaupo Hoopai-Waikoloa, Kamehameha • Brody Badham, Punahou • Trevor Kwak, Moanalua • Kenna Quitan, University