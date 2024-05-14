Kamehameha heads into states No. 1

May 14—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

The defending champions look the part, no question.

Kamehameha enters the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Championships as the No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors collected seven of nine first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Kamehameha has been No. 1 in all 10 weeks of the poll.

Saint Louis, the ILH runner-up, is No. 2 following a 4-0 loss to Kamehameha for the ILH title. Maui, Hilo and Kailua round out the first five.

Saint Louis meets Roosevelt today at 7 p.m. in the opening round. Kamehameha has a bye and will face the Aiea-Pearl City winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Second-seeded Maui has a bye and will battle the Waiakea-'Iolani winner on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Hilo, the fourth seed, plays the Baldwin-Moanalua winner on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

OIA champion Kailua plays the Saint Louis-Roosevelt winner on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Division II bracket begins on Wednesday. Top seed Waianae plays Konawaena at 10 a.m. in the first game of a doubleheader at Pearl City. The second game pairs fourth-seeded Molokai and Damien at 2 p.m.

At Radford, second seed Kauai battles Kahuku at noon, followed by third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii and Radford at 3 p.m.