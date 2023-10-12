Kamehameha beats Punahou to earn state volleyball berth

Oct. 12—Adrianna Arquette drilled 18 kills and Kamanaookalani Goldstein added 11 as No. 1 Kamehameha swept No. 2 Punahou 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium to earn an automatic state-tournament berth.

Kamehameha and Punahou shared first place at 11-1 to end the Interscholastic League of Honolulu regular season, necessitating the tiebreaker match. The Warriors trailed Punahou for most of the schedule before beating the Buffanblu 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 last week.

Arquette, a 6-foot senior commit to Hawaii, also had 18 digs. Goldstein finished with 11 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, middle Alohilani Chun tallied eight kills and 1.5 blocks, Tia Kapihe had five kills, and setter Emma Lilo amassed 40 assists and 12 digs.

"We're very excited to get a win. Not really surprised. We prepared well for this match and I think we executed well tonight, " Arquette said. "We practiced a lot of what Punahou was going to show us and I think that prepared us well tonight."

Sophomore Kalaweloilehua Chock added six kills and 19 digs. Five of her kills came in the third set as the Warriors' depth played a key role.

"A lot of it is refocusing. We try and see what they're doing to try and make adjustments, " Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. "Punahou is well coached. They do a lot of great things."

Lulu Uluave had 13 kills, Haumea Marumoto had 10 and Indigo Clarke added nine kills with one ace for Punahou. Rella Binney dished out 37 assists, while sophomore Kealohalani Cox had six kills and three blocks.

"It's always a battle. It comes down to who wants it more, " Punahou coach Tita Ahuna said. "We played better defense than before, but we could've done better. We fought hard. Kamehameha was on. They have so much firepower."

Kamehameha (25-4 overall ) now has a bye as the ILH double-elimination playoff tournament begins. 'Iolani will play at Punahou (25-3 overall ) on Saturday.

Punahou had an early 12-9 lead in set one when Arquette went on a roll. She had four kills and an ace as the Warriors took an 18-17 lead. Goldstein finished strong with her team's next five points, all on kills. Punahou trailed 22-17, got within 23-20, but no closer. Kapihe roofed Marumoto to end the first game.

In set two, the visitors led 12-9 again, then opened their lead to 14-10. That's when Goldstein came through with an ace as the Warriors battled back. A kill by Arquette tied the set at 18, and an ace by Lilo pushed Kamehameha ahead, 19-18.

Punahou rallied and regained the lead, 22-21, on a right-side kill by Clarke. However, Arquette and Chun clutched up with kills as the Warriors took a 24-22 lead. Arquette's right-side kill gave Kamehameha a 2-0 lead in the match.

Punahou got aces from Cali-Jo Shigemasa and Clarke to lead 14-10 in Game 3. This time, four hitting miscues by Punahou helped Kamehameha take an 18-17 lead, and the Warriors never trailed again.

Goldstein's kill on an overpass, followed by her roof of Clark, extended the Warriors' lead to 21-18. Punahou got within 22-20, but Kamehameha scored three of the next four points, including a match-point spike by Chock.