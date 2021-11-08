Kamaru Usman warned off Canelo Alvarez fight by Dana White: ‘Let’s stop this s***!’

Kamaru Usman smiles against Colby Covington at UFC 268 (Getty)

Kamaru Usman has been warned to avoid boxing Canelo Alvarez by UFC boss Dana White.

The welterweight champion edged past Colby Covington via decision at UFC 268 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But Usman is running out of viable opponents at the 170-pound limit as his star shines bright at the top of the sport, with the Nigerian-American eager to test himself with the Mexican superstar and acquire a career-high payday.

Moments before Usman’s latest victory, the 34-year-old’s fifth title defence, Canelo knocked out Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

And with Canelo now cleaning up at 168 pounds and having previously boxed at 175 pounds, a future meeting between the pair is feasible.

Usman said: “When have we ever seen the pound for pound best in both combat sports fight in their prime?

“We’ve never seen that. Wouldn’t the world love to see that? I know I would.”

But White, who was seen watching the Canelo vs Plant fight during Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang fight ringside in New York and bet $100,000 on the 31-year-old to win via knockout, has quickly poured cold water over the idea.

“I watched the Canelo fight,” White admitted following a dramatic night at UFC 268.

“You don’t want to fight Canelo. You don’t want to fight Canelo.

Canelo had too much for Plant (AP)

“Come on, come on man. Let’s stop this s***.”

Usman may well insist publicly otherwise, but his chances of victory over Canelo may prove secondary to the riches he could obtain by fighting the face of boxing.

Canelo earned a reported $40 million for his undisputed fight last weekend, with Plant picking up a cool $10 million.

Usman’s purse last weekend is so far undisclosed, though he made $500,000 for his first fight with Covington according to the Nevada State Commission.

Story continues

And even after PPV numbers have been calculated, his purse for the rematch is expected to total far less than Plant earned to fight Canelo, explaining the discussion and the added pressure on White to increase pay among the UFC’s best fighters.

Read More

Kamaru Usman overcomes Colby Covington again in classic for welterweight title

UFC 268 LIVE: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington latest fight updates

Michael Bisping breaks down UFC 268’s biggest bouts

Colby Covington vows to hand Kamaru Usman ‘life-changing defeat’ at UFC 268

Every major UFC fight happening this year

Xavi wants fallen giants Barcelona to become ‘best club in the world’ once again