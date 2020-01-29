Kamaru Usman says Conor McGregor fight wouldn’t be fair, wants to fight Georges St-Pierre

Kamaru Usman UFC 236 interview

As of now, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is poised to make the next defense of his title against Jorge Masvidal. The fight has not been signed or given a location, but it's the fight that UFC president Dana White is shooting for and the one that makes the most sense in the minds of fight fans and pundits.

Usman won the belt by defeating Tyron Woodley and then defended it against Colby Covington. Masvidal is currently the No. 3 ranked welterweight behind those two fighters, so it's the fight that is bound to happen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nearly every other fighter in the UFC points to Conor McGregor as the fight they want. It only makes sense because any event that McGregor fights on comes with increased pay-per-view buys, which means more money.

Even the UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy pay-per-view, which aired as an ESPN+ streaming service pay-per-view, is tracking to be one of the highest pay-per-view draws in company history.

"The last pay-per-view (UFC 246) they're saying tracked just below Conor and Khabib. They think it's more than 2 million pay-per-view buys," said Joe Rogan.

But Usman doesn't think a fight with McGregor would even be fair.

"You can't take anything away from Conor. Conor has put himself in that status, to be that guy," Usman said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"But can you imagine me fighting Conor? That wouldn't even be fair. Everyone has a puncher's chance, but it would not be fair. You saw what Khabib did to him at 55. Now imagine me doing that to him at 70."

What Usman would really want if he could have his dream fight is an opportunity to face the man many consider the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history: Georges St-Pierre. Though St-Pierre is now retired, it's the fight that Usman wants above all others.

"Georges went out the way you're supposed to go out and he could still do it. He proved it," said Usman.

Story continues

"I know he can compete still. And I'd like to test that. There's a reason guys like myself and Khabib want to fight him. We want to test ourselves. Georges is the best. He did everything the right way... and he can still do it.

"It's not for the hype. It's not for the money. We want to test ourselves against the best to ever do it."

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier tells Stipe Miocic: ‘Do the right thing and give me my rematch’

Kamaru Usman would rather fight Georges St-Pierre than Conor McGregor

(Courtesy of JRE Clips)