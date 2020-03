Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman addresses who his next opponent should be. While he says he would fight Jorge Masvidal for the money, he doesn't think Masvidal deserves the shot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"How is he the No. 1 contender? Because of Hype?"

TRENDING > Relive Jon Jones winning UFC gold by stopping Shogun Rua in 2011

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)