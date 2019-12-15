Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely
UFC 245 was topped by three championship fights, but one of those fights easily stood out from the others, as was reflected in the UFC 245 fighter payroll.
Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington’s welterweight title fight was the headliner for a reason, because that’s the fight that people were paying their money to see. Bad blood sells.
Not surprisingly, Usman and Covington topped the payroll, each man earning a $500,000 flat fee on the disclosed payroll.
The UFC sunk a lot of money into the UFC 245 fight card, which isn’t surprising with three champions putting belts on the line.
UFC double-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes was right behind Usman and Covington, earning $450,000 in her bantamweight title defense. Former men’s featherweight champion Jose Aldo wasn’t far behind that, earning $400,000 for his bantamweight debut.
The figures in the reported UFC 245 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.
UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington took place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Fighter Salaries
Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Colby Covington: $500,000
Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus) def. Max Holloway: $350,000
Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Jose Aldo: $400,000
Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000
Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000
Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000
Omari Akhemedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000
Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000
Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000
Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai-Kara France: $25,000
Jessica Eye: $81,600 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $59,400*
Punahele Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000
*Eye forfeited $14,400 of her show money to Araujo for missing weight