Kamari Morales announces his commitment to Boston College

It’s been a whirlwind of departures for the North Carolina football program as players packed their bags and headed to the transfer portal.

One of the players who decided to take their talents elsewhere is tight end Kamari Morales, who already has found his new home. Morales will be staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference joining Boston College, and exchanging his Jordans for Adidas.

Morales announced the commitment on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) with a photo of himself rocking Boston College threads and the hashtag #ForBoston. The former three-star recruit will be a great addition for Boston and should see an uptick in opportunity.

In five years with UNC, Morales finished with 761 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. This season was the first year since 2019 that Morales didn’t eclipse over 200 receiving yards and not score a touchdown. However, this year marked his highest yards per average in receiving with 14.4 per catch.

UNC will lose a vocal, experienced leader in the Locke room, but it was a split that works for both parties.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire