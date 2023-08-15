Update on Kamari Lassiter included in Georgia football Tuesday preseason practice notes

The Georgia football team went indoors Tuesday for its final practice before classes begin at UGA on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms rolled through Athens earlier in the afternoon and more were forecast.

The team is gearing up for its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It got in its first scrimmage Saturday before some heavy rains fell in the area.

Here’s what we saw from the preseason No. 1 ranked Bulldogs at the indoor practice facility during about 14 minutes of viewing:

Georgia football quarterbacks run uptempo offense

The quarterback pecking order was clear during a hurry-up period when the offense went against the defense.

Carson Beck went with the No. 1 unit, Brock Vandagriff was with the No. 2 group and Gunner Stockton was the QB with the 3s.

Coach Kirby Smart counted down “7,6...,” in the uptempo practice period.

Beck connected with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the left side and then completed another pass to him.

Brock Vandagriff completed a ball to a leaping Mehki Mews, the walk-on wide receiver who had a big spring game. A deep ball Vandagriff threw went out of bounds.

Stockton hit big 6-7, 230-pound freshman tight end target Pearce Spurlin.

Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas, who missed practice time with a hamstring issue, had a drop during position drills.

UGA football cornerback Kamari Lassiter working way back

Starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter was wearing a black jersey and was on the side when we first arrived to the elevated observation deck.

He missed the scrimmage with a foot sprain, but participated in position drills with other defensive backs on Tuesday.

"Kamari's dying to get back, but Kamari needs work," Smart said on Saturday. "He started for one year, and he's got knock the rust off a bit and go out there and play too."

Lassiter broke up one pass that came his way and earlier worked the blocking sled with teammates.

“We don't play for another two weeks so I don't know what the paranoia is there,” Smart said about injuries Saturday.

That opener is against UT-Martin on Sept. 2.

Freshman defensive back Daniel Harris blocked a walk-on off the field to the sideline and near some steps. The players were in full pads but not tackling to the ground.

Strength coach Scott Sinclair encouraged physical play from the sideline, telling one player to "run through his chest."

Good news for Georgia was that defensive lineman Tyrion-Ingram Dawkins (foot) was dressed out in a regular jersey and appeared to be practicing. Didn’t spot freshman Chris Peal (turf toe).

Georgia football walk-on running back taking advantage of snaps

Georgia’s top three running backs during the hurry-up portion were Daijun Edwards, Andrew Paul and walk-on Sevaughn Clark.

Kendall Milton is dealing with what is reportedly a hamstring injury. Branson Robinson is working his way back from a foot injury. Freshman Roderick Robinson was spotted by another reporter so maybe he's just not in the top three running backs.

Clark put his name in the transfer portal this spring, but then decided to return. He rushed for 35 yards on five carries in the national championship blowout of TCU. He caught a screen from Stockton during the hurry up.

