Kamari Lassiter 2024 NFL combine results
Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kamari Lassiter participated in the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lassiter is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft and has a chance to be selected in the first round.
The former Georgia standout did not elect to run a 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. However, Lassiter did participate in on-field drills and select work outs. He was one of the top performers at the NFL combine in the drills he did complete.
Let’s take a look at how Kamari Lassiter performed at the 2024 NFL combine.
Lassiter's measurables
Kamari Lassiter
5114
186
8 7/8 hand
30 7/8 arm
73 3/4 wing
Lassiter looked smooth in on-field drills
Kamari Lassiter Backpedal and Break#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/G1tlJoLenF
Lassiter's three-cone drill
Kamari Lassiter’s three-cone drill time of 6.62 seconds is the fastest time of any player at the NFL combine. Lassiter’s three-cone time is the 15th (tied) fastest time in combine history.
Lassiter in the 20-yard shuttle
Kamari Lassiter is a top performer in the 20-yard shuttle too. Lassiter recorded the third-fastest time among cornerbacks at 4.12 seconds. Lassiter’s 20-yard shuttle time is the third-fastest among all players at the combine.
Drills Lassiter did not test in
Lassiter did not compete in the following athletic tests:
40-yard dash
Bench press
Vertical jump
Broad jump
Cornerback 20-yard shuttle times
Top Short Shuttle times for CBs
3.98 – Myles Harden 👀
4.01 – Mike Sainristil 👀
4.12 – Kamari Lassiter
4.13 – Ryan Watts
4.15 – Josh Newton
4.16 – Kalen King
4.24 – Cam Hart
4.32 – Chau Smith-Wade
4.35 – Josh Wallace
4.35 – M.J. Devonshire
Lassiter helped his NFL draft stock
Top 3-Cone times for CBs
6.62 – Kamari Lassiter 📈📈
6.82 – Ryan Watts
6.88 – Myles Harden
6.99 – Mike Sainristil
7.01 – Josh Newton
7.05 – Chau Smith-Wade
7.12 – Cam Hart
7.12 – M.J. Devonshire
