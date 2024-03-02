Advertisement

Kamari Lassiter 2024 NFL combine results

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kamari Lassiter participated in the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lassiter is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft and has a chance to be selected in the first round.

The former Georgia standout did not elect to run a 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. However, Lassiter did participate in on-field drills and select work outs. He was one of the top performers at the NFL combine in the drills he did complete.

Let’s take a look at how Kamari Lassiter performed at the 2024 NFL combine.

Lassiter's measurables

Lassiter looked smooth in on-field drills

Lassiter's three-cone drill

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kamari Lassiter’s three-cone drill time of 6.62 seconds is the fastest time of any player at the NFL combine. Lassiter’s three-cone time is the 15th (tied) fastest time in combine history.

 

Lassiter in the 20-yard shuttle

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamari Lassiter is a top performer in the 20-yard shuttle too. Lassiter recorded the third-fastest time among cornerbacks at 4.12 seconds. Lassiter’s 20-yard shuttle time is the third-fastest among all players at the combine.

Drills Lassiter did not test in

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lassiter did not compete in the following athletic tests:

  • 40-yard dash

  • Bench press

  • Vertical jump

  • Broad jump

Cornerback 20-yard shuttle times

Lassiter helped his NFL draft stock

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire