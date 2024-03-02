Kamari Lassiter 2024 NFL combine results

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kamari Lassiter participated in the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lassiter is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft and has a chance to be selected in the first round.

The former Georgia standout did not elect to run a 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. However, Lassiter did participate in on-field drills and select work outs. He was one of the top performers at the NFL combine in the drills he did complete.

Let’s take a look at how Kamari Lassiter performed at the 2024 NFL combine.

Lassiter's measurables

Kamari Lassiter

5114

186

8 7/8 hand

30 7/8 arm

73 3/4 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 1, 2024

Lassiter looked smooth in on-field drills

Lassiter's three-cone drill

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kamari Lassiter’s three-cone drill time of 6.62 seconds is the fastest time of any player at the NFL combine. Lassiter’s three-cone time is the 15th (tied) fastest time in combine history.

Lassiter in the 20-yard shuttle

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamari Lassiter is a top performer in the 20-yard shuttle too. Lassiter recorded the third-fastest time among cornerbacks at 4.12 seconds. Lassiter’s 20-yard shuttle time is the third-fastest among all players at the combine.

Drills Lassiter did not test in

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lassiter did not compete in the following athletic tests:

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Cornerback 20-yard shuttle times

Lassiter helped his NFL draft stock

Top 3-Cone times for CBs 6.62 – Kamari Lassiter 📈📈

6.82 – Ryan Watts

6.88 – Myles Harden

6.99 – Mike Sainristil

7.01 – Josh Newton

7.05 – Chau Smith-Wade

7.12 – Cam Hart

7.12 – M.J. Devonshire — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire