Kamara on Taysom Hill's versatility: He's 'an asset to our game plan'
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara discusses what QB Taysom Hill brings to the New Orleans Saints. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.
Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.
Bryson DeChambeau is expected to be dominant off the tees this weekend at the Masters, but it's his play on the greens that will make or break him.
John Schlarman was an all-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats before becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater in 2013.
The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear, with the NBA Draft just a week days away. We project every pick in the lottery, ending with the Celtics at No. 14 overall.
NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.
The Spurs icon spent a single season on Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
No. 3 Ohio State’s canceled visit to Maryland was just one of many this week as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday night featured some pure, distilled MACtion.
Play is set to resume at Augusta National after a delay of nearly three hours because of rain and lightning in the area. Only a handful of players managed to tee off for the opening round before an approaching storm prompted an evacuation of the course. Because of the move to November and the tight window of daylight hours, play began off both sets of tees.
The Houston Texans have fired their vice president of communications, Amy Palcic.
Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.
The Chicago Bears traded for Nick Foles during the offseason because he represented stability. He was a guy with a lot of wins - big wins - on his resume who was familiar with coach Matt Nagy's offense. Certainly, he'd meet at least the minimum ...
Tiger Woods opened his heart to fellow green jacket winners while serving sushi and fajitas at the Masters Champions Dinner, where legends gathered to share stories ahead of Thursday's start at Augusta National.
In comments to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano revealed his opportunity to trigger a yellow flag late in last Sunday's race - and why he didn't take it.
The SEC has more teams sitting out than playing this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde spin the story forward by asking why can’t the college football playoff move back? Speaking of the CFP, Pat, Pete, and Dan dissect each team’s chances of making a run at the title. Will the ACC or SEC place multiple teams in this season or is this the year a group of five team reaches the big dance? Dan also has multiple updates from the Chicken Wars front as well as the college basketball world before the guys pick the biggest college football games against the spread.
The birds certainly recognize this is no time to be playing a tournament at Augusta National. This is the Masters in name only. “Oh, so different,” said Tony Finau, gazing out over the immaculate desolation.
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10, when Keenan Allen will be looking to continue his excellent season.
Also, playoff chances fall further, dissecting Amari Cooper's body language, and how COVID-19 is affecting the team during bye week.