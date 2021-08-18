Kamara, CMC, Cook the best elite-RB options?









We're three weeks and a day away from Week 1 kicking off on September 9th. We know fantasy managers are doing everything they can to prepare for their drafts, from mock drafting, researching, making their own position tiers and more. But as we inch closer to the season opener and our drafts, perhaps now could be good time to see if certain strategies may work to our benefit this season.

We here at NBC Sports EDGE are excited to provide you with all the information you need to be successful from draft day until the last day of the fantasy season. With a handful of content on deck -- from positional rankings, season-long projections and ADP reports, to mock drafts and draft cheat sheets -- we are as proud as we've ever been of what we have to offer and are excited to share it with you over the next couple of weeks. Regardless of what format or size your league is, we are confident we can provide the tools you need to secure your coveted league title.

We have already shown off our first expert mock draft, sleepers, overall half-PPR rankings, half-PPR RB rankings, half-PPR WR rankings, QB Dynasty Rankings and RB Dynasty Rankings for 2021. Today, we dive into a preview of Chris Allen's Differences in Draft Strategy: The Nuance of Best-Ball. In it, Allen highlights a mock draft redraft strategy that Jack Miller has found to be successful. He believes that Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are elite RB options which, if you're able to draft early on, allow fantasy managers the opportunity to build their rosters with other positions. Ultimately, it's a strategy that Miller spotlights will allow you to wait a while to draft your RB2.

Check it out:

MACROS TRENDS

Chris Allen Mock Draft Image

The Early Rounds

The first six rounds are a mad dash for value. At all positions. Subsequently, we see a spread across the board. A mix of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends are selected in the first six rounds. But if you zoom in, you’ll see the basic guidelines for the core positions being followed.

Story continues

At most, three running backs were drafted in the early rounds. Such an approach allowed each drafter to balance their priority across the other positions. Additionally, there’s no opportunity cost sacrificed by overloading on any single position when expected output is at its greatest.

I employed a similar approach from the 11th spot. Aaron Jones and D’Andre Swift were ideal targets given their rushing and receiving roles, leaving me the option of looking at the other positions. As a result, four other pass catchers created an optimal start to the draft. Although, admittedly, I preferred Robby Anderson over Tyler Boyd. Regardless, my opening build hinged on my draft position.

Jack Miller’s approach was similarly dependent. But his draft slot allowed him to employ a different approach. Whether you call it “Hero RB” or “Anchor RB”, the strategy assumes the highest-probable outcome for the running back. Miller explained it a bit more in detail.

“Do you typically use the "Hero RB"/"Anchor RB" strategy out of the 1.04 spot? Do you still think Kamara is an RB you'd still want to use when deploying that strategy?”

JM: Yes, getting one elite RB and then waiting on the position is my preferred approach when I get a draft pick that allows me to go that route. Structural win rate data indicates that it’s one of the most successful strategies year in and year out, as it has a double-digit win rate over the past six seasons (the average win rate is 8.3%).

I would’ve preferred Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook, but I think Alvin Kamara is the next-best RB to run this build with after them. Especially with Michael Thomas out, Kamara should have a ridiculous target share early in the season. New Orleans’ passing volume may be limited if Taysom Hill starts, but Kamara should have a monopoly on Saints targets regardless.

Afterwards, pass catchers can be the focus. Such an opening build has had the highest win rate in tournament formats. But there were other nuances applied by the other drafters to boost their edge.

To see the full rankings at every position, in addition to season-long projections, ADP reports, mock drafts and much more, you can purchase our EDGE+ Roto package here for as low as $3.99 per month, which includes access to NHL, NBA and MLB tools as well. And if you're into DFS and betting, be sure check out our EDGE+ Pro package that includes our DFS Tools, our EDGE+ Bet package with just our Betting Tools -- both as low as $7.99 per month -- or get it all with EDGE+ Max for as low as $11.99 per month.