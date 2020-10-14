Kamalei Correa could be perfect low-cost trade target for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are tied for the league lead with 20 sacks in the first five weeks, but that doesn’t mean the pass rush has been good enough. Aaron Donald is carrying the defensive front right now with 7.5 sacks on his own, with the edge rushers chipping in only 5.5 combined.

Add in the fact that Ogbonnia Okoronkwo suffered an elbow injury on Sunday and could be sidelined, and the outside linebacker position is hardly a strength for the Rams right now.

They could get some help if they want it, though, with Kamalei Correa on the trade block. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wednesday that Correa has requested a trade, and the Titans will oblige by trying to move him. If the Rams don’t feel great about their edge rushers, they should be on the phone with Tennessee immediately.

#Titans veteran LB Kamalei Correa has requested a trade after being inactive last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Correa has played 39 snaps on defense this season and wants to get an opportunity elsewhere. Team has obliged and will release him if they can't trade him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020





With Garafolo’s caveat that Tennessee will cut him if it can’t trade him, the asking price likely won’t be very high. This is a perfect low-cost trade target for L.A., giving Brandon Staley yet another versatile defender in the second level.

Correa has fallen out of favor in Tennessee after the Titans signed Jadeveon Clowney, with Harold Landry also leading the OLB group. He’s played minimal snaps, but that doesn’t make him a bad player.

He had five sacks for the Titans last season and was a playmaker with two sacks in the postseason. While not the fastest or most explosive defender in the NFL, Correa is athletic enough to succeed in the Rams’ scheme.

This is against a tight end and not an offensive tackle, but look at Correa’s quickness and hand usage on this rush to sack AJ McCarron.

When Okoronkwo is healthy, the Rams do have good depth at outside linebacker with Terrell Lewis, Samson Ebukam and Jachai Polite all playing opposite Leonard Floyd. But Correa could help ease the pain of losing Okoronkwo if he’s out for a while, and he has the versatility to rush the passer or drop into coverage.

That’s a trait Staley should like after hearing him preach the importance of position flexibility this offseason. If it only takes a sixth- or seventh-round pick to land Correa, the Rams should make it happen.