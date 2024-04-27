Kamal Hadden selected by Kansas City in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is taking place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round (No. 211 overall) on Saturday.

Hadden appeared in 23 games for the Vols from 2021-23. He recorded six interceptions, one touchdown, 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 18 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Hadden’s Tennessee career ended prematurely after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after the Vols’ loss at Alabama on Oct. 26, 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound defensive back transferred to Tennessee from Independence Community College. He originally signed to play for Auburn.

Hadden is also from River Rouge High School in River Rouge, Michigan.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire