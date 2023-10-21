Kamal Hadden injured in Tennessee football vs. Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Kamal Hadden suffered an an apparent upper-body injury in the second quarter of Tennessee football's game against Alabama on Saturday.

Hadden has been Tennessee's best cornerback this season. He had three interceptions and seven passes defended entering Saturday.

Senior Doneiko Slaughter entered for the Vols, who led 13-0 at the time of the injury. Hadden was hit by Alabama running back Isaiah Bond after an 11-yard gain on a short pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Milroe hit Jermaine Burton for a 10-yard touchdown, beating Slaughter and Vols safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough intercepted a Milroe pass on the next drive with Slaughter in great position on Burton in the back of the end zone.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Kamal Hadden injury update: Tennessee football corner hurt vs Alabama