Kamal Hadden explains familiarity with Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

Over the last few years, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the team’s scouting department have shown a knack for identifying talented cornerbacks who are available late in the draft.

The Chiefs hope to stay hot in that regard, and their sixth-round selection of Kamal Hadden was their latest low-risk gamble on an impressive defensive back. The 23-year-old was underrated due to his injury history but was exceptionally productive during his time in Tennessee.

Hadden addressed the media after practice at rookie minicamp on Sunday, telling reporters that he already has some ties to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“He can really recruit, and he can see talent, even in the late rounds,” Hadden explained. “He can go get guys, he can develop guys and that was one thing that I met on my [top] 30 visit, it was just a connection there, I knew him, he worked through my [defensive coordinator] at Tennessee [Tim Banks] before. It was a great thing and it’s a great opportunity to go in there and fill those shoes and go out there and be able to play under a coach like Coach Spags.”

Hadden posted a 90.4 grade according to Pro Football Focus last season and held opposing quarterbacks to a miserable 7.0 passer rating when targeted in 2023. Despite dealing with injuries, the Tennessee product will bring experience and talent to an already impressive group of defensive backs.

