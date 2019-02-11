Kam Chancellor is still winning off the field, cashes in on 2019 salary originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Kam Chancellor may have sat on the Seattle Seahawks sideline all season long, but he's still winning off the field.

The Seahawks safety got a big boost to his bank account Friday, when his 2019 base salary of $5.2 million of his $10 million salary became fully guaranteed as he remained on Seattle's roster.

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $36 million deal with Seattle just months before sustaining a season-ending neck injury against Arizona in Nov. 2017. Chancellor was added to the team's PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list for the 2018 season, and later revealed he had been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and bone spurs in his neck.

The question now remains: will the Seahawks release Chancellor?

Realistically, it comes down to whether the Seahawks want to save $2.5 million against the cap this year, or next.

Chancellor carries a $13 million salary cap hit for the Seahawks this season. Seattle could cut him by June 1 to save $2.3 million against the cap and would have a $2.5 million cap charge for him in 2020. If Seattle cuts him after June 1, they'd save roughly $4.8 million against the cap this year.

Chancellor shared a number of cryptic tweets hinting at his retirement, but he has likely not retired due to the fact he still has one year remaining on his legacy contract which is fully guaranteed for injury.

His extension through the 2020 season included a $25 million guarantee against injury.

Seattle has just $51.994 million in cap space, eighth highest in the NFL, in 2019. Four other Seahawks had money guaranteed on Friday: wideout Tyler Lockett, center Justin Britt, safety Bradley McDouglad and left tackle Duane Brown.