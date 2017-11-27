Kam Chancellor not coming back this season

The Seahawks are 7-4 and still in the playoff chase, but they’re rapidly running out of playmakers.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll just said during his appearance on 710 ESPN that safety Kam Chancellor was not returning this season because of a neck problem.

“He’s not going to make it back this year,” Carroll said. “Beyond that, it’s up to him.”

That suggests there are long-term concerns about the neck injury he suffered earlier this month against the Cardinals.

Carroll also said that defensive end Cliff Avril was having disc surgery on his neck this week. Between Avril, Chancellor, and cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), the Seahawks have plenty of star power on IR, and we’ll see if they have enough left to remain a playoff contender.