Kalvin Phillips attracts transfer interest from Germany, Italy, and Austria

Manchester City’s out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips could look to revive his top-level professional career away from the English game, with fresh transfer interest.

Phillips is currently recovering from an injury that brought an end to a second successive challenging campaign working under contract at Manchester City, and cutting short a loan spell with West Ham United.

Despite being offered a lifeline ahead of the European Championships by working under David Moyes at the London Stadium, Phillips largely failed to take advantage and squandered opportunities to establish himself as a consistent starter.

Returning to Manchester City ahead of another summer transfer window, the upcoming market is likely to bring an end to life at the very top of English football for Kalvin Phillips, as he aims to re-establish himself as a leading player in the centre of the park.

And the latest reports emerging from English media suggest that opportunities may arise outside of England, with a trio of clubs among the latest to show an interest in the 28-year-old defensive midfielder.

That is according to a new report from The Sun, who claim that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, alongside their sister club RB Salzburg in Austria, and AS Roma of Italy’s Serie A are all ‘tracking’ the ongoing situation concerning Kalvin Phillips.

Most interestingly, the report claims that the Englishman is open to the idea of moving abroad in an attempt to revitalise his top-level playing career, having ‘fully accepted’ that his time at Manchester City is now over and that he has no future under manager Pep Guardiola.

Elsewhere and Everton have also been tipped to show an interest in Phillips, but would likely only be looking to entertain a season-long loan deal, which may not entirely satisfy transfer bosses at Manchester City.

City officials would likely only sanction a second successive temporary agreement if there were significant financial benefits on offer, including the paying of the player’s entire salary package, and possibly a loan fee.

Regardless of what the future holds for Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City are likely to recruit in midfield this summer, with the likes of Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo among those most-recently linked to the Etihad Stadium.