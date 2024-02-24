Kaluma’s career day helps K-State end 4 game skid vs. BYU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats got a much-needed win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday 84-74, snapping a four-game skid.

They were led by Arthur Kaluma who put up a career-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Five Wildcats were in double figures.

K-State jumped out to a 16-4 lead early in the first half but the Cougars responded with a 10-0 run.

The Wildcats led at the half 42-38 and extended their lead in the second half, going up by 16 after a 10-2 run nearly halfway through the second half.

That helped carry Kansas State the rest of the game en route to an 84-74 win. K-State shot a scorching 56% from the field and 47% from three.

Tylor Perry added 16 points knocking down four three-pointers and five assists and Cam Carter contributed 12 points.

David N’Guessan also put up 12 points and five boards off the bench while Will McNair Jr. had 11 points off the bench.

K-State moves to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in the conference and host West Virginia on Monday at 6 p.m.

