Kalon Gervin leaving Michigan State football for Wisconsin Badgers

Kalon Gervin is staying in the Big Ten Conference. And in an ironic twist, he will be following the footsteps of his now former coach.

Instead of preparing to face Michigan this week, the former Michigan State football cornerback Tuesday announced via Twitter he has committed to transfer to Wisconsin Badgers for the 2022 season.

Gervin entered the portal Sept. 26, a day after playing only on special teams in the Spartans’ 23-20 overtime home win over Nebraska.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound redshirt junior from Detroit Cass Tech played in MSU’s first four games this season and started twice this season, making 14 tackles. However, his playing time diminished after struggling with tackling in a win at Miami (Florida), as transfers Ronald Williams II, Chester Kimbrough and Marqui Lowery, along with freshman Chuck Brantley, began getting Gervin's snaps.

Gervin played made nine starts in his 23 career games at MSU, finishing with 44 tackles four pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Though he played in three games as a true freshman at MSU in 2018, Gervin used his redshirt that season. However, because of the NCAA waiver for last season due to the pandemic, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

MSU hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 8, 2022 for homecoming but does not play the Badgers in 2023.

Wisconsin happens to be coach Mel Tucker’s alma mater. He was a defensive back for the Badgers from 1990-94 under coach Barry Alvarez.

