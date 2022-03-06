Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes is extremely fast. Officially, the second-fastest guy to run 40 yards in a straight line at the Scouting Combine.

His official time of 4.23 seconds puts him at No. 2 all-time for the event, behind only receiver John Ross and the 4.22-second 40-yard dash he generated in 2017.

The next fastest 40 came from running back Chris Johnson in 2008, with a 4.24-second 40.

Most of the guys who ran the 40 in the quickest times never did much in the NFL. With the exception of Johnson, really fast in the 40 often means really short NFL career.

So congratulations for now, Kalon Barnes. Condolences, possibly, later.

Kalon Barnes generates second-fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk