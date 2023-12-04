Kalolo Ta’aga gets USC offer in his first season of football

Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco) offensive tackle Kalolo Ta’aga has received an offer from USC.

According to 247Sports, Kalolo Ta’aga is a three-star recruit and is considered the No. 43 offensive tackle in his class. He is the 113th-best player in the state of California.

The 6-foot-7 and 265-pound three-star offensive tackle has prototypical size and length for the tackle position, with a great frame to add the requisite size to compete at a high level.

Thanks to his background as a basketball player, Ta’aga is an easy mover with good agility and athletic qualities. There is a noticeable ease to how he gets around the field. His athleticism and size are the two biggest reasons for such a promising outlook. From a technical standpoint, Ta’aga has a ways to go, largely because of how new he is to the sport.

Ta’aga also has offers from Florida, BYU, Cal, Utah, and Arizona, with many more to come in his second season of football next year.

