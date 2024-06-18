Kalispell A splits doubleheader with Mission Valley.

Jun. 17—MISSION VALLEY — In a high scoring affair, the Kalispell A Lakers were able to fend off a fierce comeback attempt by the Mission Valley Mariners and win the game, 12-11.

The Lakers were up 12-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, thanks in part to three RBIs each from Tait Orme and Tanner Votja. The Mariners made their move in their half of the sixth, scoring four to keep the game alive.

After the first two hitters reached base, Cody Haggard lined a triple to centerfield to score two and later scored on an RBI fielder's choice. Landon Shoemake hit a triple to score a run and cut the lead to 12-6.

In their last inning, the Mariners scored five, highlighted by Aiden Gfroerer's two-run double and Cole Wadsworth two-run single to pull within one, 12-11. Cale Brink came in to record the final out and earn the save.

KALISPELL 014 403 0 — 12 12 6

M. VALLEY 100 014 5 — 11 9 4

George Swan (6), Wyatt Sharp, Cale Brink (7) and Bryce Buckmaster. Cody Haggard (3), Landon Pablo (4), Zak Muzquiz (7) and Noah Agliano.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Cale Brink 1-3, Branson Holzer 1-4, Tait Orme 2-5, Liam Rech 1-4, Kyler Croft 2-4, Hunter Glidden 1-2, Tanner Votja 2-2, Dillon Wink 0-4, Bryce Buckmaster 2-2.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Cole Wadsworth 2-4, Holden Emerson 2-5, Dawson DuMont 0-2, Wyatt Wadsworth 0-4, Cody Haggard 1-2, Brayson DuMont 0-3, Shaedon Perry 0-1, Noah Agliano 0-4, Landon Shoemake 2-3, Aiden Gfroerer 2-3.

2B — Croft, Orme. Gfroerer. 3B — Haggard, Shoemake. RBIs — Brink, Rech, Orme 3, Votja 3. B. DuMont, Shoemake, C. Wadsworth 2, Haggard 2, Gfroerer 2.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Wyatt Wadsworth dazzled for five shutout innings, allowing one hit as the Mariners bats erupted to take game two, 17-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Holden Emerson hit a home run to left field to score two and start the scoring for the Mariners. By the time the Lakers recorded the final out in the first, they were already down 8-0.

Cody Haggard homered for the Mariners in the third, en route to a 3-for-3 day, while Emerson drove in a team high five runs.

The Lakers won't play again until Thursday against Billings, while the Mariners are back in action tomorrow at home, to take on the Bitterroot Red Sox.

KALISPELL 000 00 — 0 1 4

M. VALLEY 836 0X — 17 13 1

Kyler Croft (1), Max Schara (2), Beau Mqcwen (3), Liam Rech (4) and Bryce Buckmaster. Wyatt Wadsworth (5) and Holden Emerson.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Cale Brink 0-3 Bryce Buckmaster 0-1, Beau Mqcwen 0-1, Tait Orme 0-2, Liam Rech 0-2, Bransen Holzer 1-1, Hunter Glidden 0-1, Tanner Votja 0-1, Bryce Quinnel 0-2.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Cole Wadsworth 1-1, Holden Emerson 2-4, Dawson DuMont 2-3, Shaedon Perry 2-4, Cody Haggard 3-3, Brayson DuMont 0-3, George Wyman 1-3, Landon Shoemake 2-3, Aiden Gfroerer 0-3.

2B — Perry. 3B — D. DuMont. HR — Haggard, Emerson. RBIs — Perry, Wyman, Shoemake, Gfroerer, D. DuMont 3, Haggard 3, Emerson 5.