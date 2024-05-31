Kalispell A Lakers hold off late Libby rally

May 31—Tait Orme homered and Liam Rech drove in a pair of runs as the Kalispell A Lakers defeated Libby 8-6 Thursday evening.

Rech crossed home plate three times while going 2-4 for the Lakers (16-9).

Orme's two-run shot put Kalispell out in front 3-2 in the first inning, he also singled as part of a four-run third inning for the Lakers to take a 7-3 lead.

Cale Brink started on the mound for the Lakers, going 6 1-3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out nine.

Beau McEwen finished the game on the mound, allowing one hit and three runs. He fanned one and walked a pair.

Rusty Gillespie threw four innings for the Loggers (2-12), allowing eight runs on six hits. He finished with five strikeouts and five walks.

Dalton Cannon and Brody Gilmore picked up RBIs for Libby.