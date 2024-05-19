Kalispell FFA shines at state, multiple teams advance to nationals

May 19—Kalispell FFA was recognized as the overall state champion team for its top placements in five career development events at the Montana FFA Convention in Billings.

The award recognizes the combined achievement of FFA teams that had students in the top placements in five events.

Several Kalispell FFA state champion teams advance to the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis in October. They include the Ag Sales team, Forestry team, Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems team, Farm and Agribusiness Management team, and Parliamentary Procedure team. State champions Dani Wister, advances in FFA Creed Speaking and in Agriscience Fair Environmental and Natural Resources Presentation, Addisyn Jensen and Aubree Gerber.

Rylee Glimm was recognized in the top 10 for her performance in prepared speaking in addition to her essay on an inspirational person.

Kalispell FFA state degree recipients were also recognized including — Lauren Siderius, Rylee Glimm, Bryce Dorsett, Rachel Kurth, Bradley Fields, Gavin Mailman, Brady Boll, Beth Young, Kate Ford, Kinzey Davis and Kyla Hays.

Students earning the FFA's highest degree attend ag education classes for four years; earn $1,500, or log 450 hours, in their Supervised Agriculture Experience; track the experience in a record book; complete 25 community service hours; and know 10 parliamentary procedures.

Kalispell FFA is open to Flathead and Glacier high school students who take classes at the ag education center.

Following are state results.

Ag Sales Team

First-place team: Sophie Banzet (first place, individually), Rylee Glimm, Aaron Conners and Bryce Dorsett.

Forestry

First-place team: Nick Fletcher (third place, individually), Cazz Rankosky (fifth place, individually), Tanner Wilke (seventh place, individually) and Coralynn Buehner.

Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems

First-place team: Jayden McIntyre (eighth place, individually), Gavin Mailman (ninth place individually), Bradley Fields and Trenton Lynch.

Farm and Agribusiness Management

First-place team: Bradley Fields (first place, individually); Rylee Glimm (fourth place, individually); Welcome Chapman (seventh place, individually) and Kyla Hays.

Parliamentary Procedure

First-place team: Rylee Glimm, Kate Ford, Madison Brist, Jayla Wise, Alexa Piseno and Bryce Dorsett.

FFA Creed Speaking

First place: Dani Wister.

Agriscience Fair Environmental and Natural Resources Presentation

First place: Addisyn Jensen and Aubree Gerber.

Horse Judging

Second-place team: Sophie Banzet (second place, individually), Rachel Milkelson, Addisyn Jensen and Emma Bohleen.

Veterinary Science

Third-place team: Harli Hansen (ninth place, individually), Shelby Bergman, Charlee Guthrie and Judy Young.

Agronomy

Fourth-place team: Rylee Glimm (10th place, individually), Aaron Conners, Bryce Dorsett and Kate Ford.

Livestock Evaluation

Fourth-place team: Ella Lund (fifth place, individually), Jayla Wise, Joselyn Hawbaker and Tracen McIntyre.

Meat Science

Eighth-place team: Nick Fletcher, Braidy Billington, Manny Barone and Blane Olson.

State Music Talent

Laila Sargent, fourth place.

