Kalil Pimpleton not on Lions initial practice squad, visiting with the New York Giants

Lions fans poring over the names on the team’s initial practice squad might have noticed a prominent name missing. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton was not on the list.

Pimpleton cleared waivers after being cut by the Lions on Tuesday, but the dynamic slot receiver and return specialist from Central Michigan is looking to advance his NFL career elsewhere instead of immediately signing to the Lions practice squad. Per NFL.com, Pimpleton took a visit with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

He is an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any other team, either to their active roster or practice squad. The Lions have no contractual control or obligation to Pimpleton after waiving him this week. A Muskegon native, Pimpleton was popular with fans for his quick smile and quicker feet.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire