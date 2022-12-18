Kalif Raymond returns punt for touchdown to get Lions on the scoreboard

Breaking news:

The Detroit Lions are looking for their second win at MetLife Stadium in 2022.

They were off to a great start on Sunday against the New York Jets thanks to Kalif Raymond.

The Jets punted out of their end zone and Raymond was on the receiving end of the kick.

Forty-seven yards later, the Lions had a 6-0 lead.

The PAT made it 7-0.

This came after the Lions were stuffed on a goal-line stand by Gang Green.

The Lions downed the New York Giants in New Jersey earlier in the season.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

